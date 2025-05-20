Previous
Venus... by marlboromaam
Photo 2222

Venus...

One of the few purple wildflowers I've found around here, besides spring vetch and showy milkwort.

This one is Triodanis biflora - aka Southern Venus's Looking-glass or Small Venus's Looking-glass. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=4292
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Pretty
May 20th, 2025  
Lovely
May 20th, 2025  
@pusspup Thanks, Wylie.

@ziggy77 Thanks, Jo.
May 20th, 2025  
