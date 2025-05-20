Sign up
Photo 2222
Venus...
One of the few purple wildflowers I've found around here, besides spring vetch and showy milkwort.
This one is Triodanis biflora - aka Southern Venus's Looking-glass or Small Venus's Looking-glass. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=4292
20th May 2025
20th May 25
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6781
photos
150
followers
94
following
608% complete
Photo Details
7
7
3
3
2
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
27th April 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
macro
,
wildflower
,
triodanis-biflora
,
nomowmay-25
,
southern-venus's-looking-glass
,
small-venus's-looking-glass
Wylie
ace
Pretty
May 20th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
May 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Thanks, Wylie.
@ziggy77
Thanks, Jo.
May 20th, 2025
