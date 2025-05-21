Sign up
Previous
Photo 2223
We're weedy for No Mow May...
More native and non-native wild grasses and weeds.
Have you checked out the tag? Four pages of lovely No Mow May captures -
https://365project.org/tags/nomowmay-25?page=1
21st May 2025
21st May 25
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6785
photos
151
followers
95
following
609% complete
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2222
1868
577
578
2223
1869
579
580
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
26th April 2025 10:19am
Tags
spring
,
weeds
,
springtime
,
wild-grasses
,
nomowmay-25
Beverley
ace
I walked through the weeds in the park this morning… reminds me of going to school… in the old days. Without weeds we’d have no flowers…
May 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley. Nice memories!
May 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely field
May 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Your grass is weedy for no mow May and our grass is weedy because it is too soggy to mow due to all our rain
May 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine. It's my back yard. LOL! =)
@onewing
The rain does make it grow faster. =)
May 21st, 2025
