We're weedy for No Mow May... by marlboromaam
Photo 2223

We're weedy for No Mow May...

More native and non-native wild grasses and weeds.

Have you checked out the tag? Four pages of lovely No Mow May captures - https://365project.org/tags/nomowmay-25?page=1
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
609% complete

Beverley ace
I walked through the weeds in the park this morning… reminds me of going to school… in the old days. Without weeds we’d have no flowers…

May 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley. Nice memories!
May 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely field
May 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Your grass is weedy for no mow May and our grass is weedy because it is too soggy to mow due to all our rain
May 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much, Christine. It's my back yard. LOL! =)

@onewing The rain does make it grow faster. =)
May 21st, 2025  
