Previous
Photo 2224
Hypochaeris radicata...
AKA - Hairy Cat's-ear, Spotted Cat's-ear, and Cat's Ear Dandelion. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=731
I read that it was called hairy cat's ear because the leaves are hairy and the tips of the leaves look like cat's ears.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
yellow
wildflower
hypochaeris-radicata
hairy-cat's-ear
spotted-cat's-ear
cat's-ear-dandelion
Babs
ace
So pretty
May 22nd, 2025
