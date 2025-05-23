Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2225
Asplenium platyneuron...
AKA - Ebony Spleenwort, a native wild fern to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=145
It is a perennial and will pop out everywhere and grow all year long.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6792
photos
151
followers
95
following
609% complete
View this month »
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
Latest from all albums
1870
2224
580
1871
2225
581
1872
582
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
26th April 2025 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
native
,
spring
,
springtime
,
wild-fern
,
ebony-spleenwort
,
asplenium-platyneuron
,
nomowmay-25
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely fern against the brick wall
May 23rd, 2025
Wylie
ace
looks just like our ferns here!
May 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine.
@pusspup
That's nice, Wylie.
May 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
My kind of plant that needs minimum help… lovely
May 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I do love ferns, especially in woodland
May 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@pusspup That's nice, Wylie.