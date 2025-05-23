Previous
Asplenium platyneuron... by marlboromaam
Asplenium platyneuron...

AKA - Ebony Spleenwort, a native wild fern to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=145 It is a perennial and will pop out everywhere and grow all year long.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Lovely fern against the brick wall
May 23rd, 2025  
looks just like our ferns here!
May 23rd, 2025  
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much, Christine.

@pusspup That's nice, Wylie.
May 23rd, 2025  
My kind of plant that needs minimum help… lovely
May 23rd, 2025  
I do love ferns, especially in woodland
May 23rd, 2025  
