Previous
Photo 2227
A wild patch...
Can't mow over here because of all the protruding tree roots. So it stays wild. =)
25th May 2025
25th May 25
5
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
yellow
,
spring
,
springtime
,
wildflowers
,
nomowmay-25
,
small's-ragwort
Babs
ace
Good idea for it to stay wild it looks lovely.
May 25th, 2025
Pat
Them crafty wildflowers! They make lovely spray of yellow among the trees.
May 25th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous
May 25th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
and wild looks good. Great capture.
May 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wild thing I think I love you 😀
May 25th, 2025
