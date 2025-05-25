Previous
A wild patch... by marlboromaam
Photo 2227

A wild patch...

Can't mow over here because of all the protruding tree roots. So it stays wild. =)
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
610% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace

Good idea for it to stay wild it looks lovely.
May 25th, 2025  
Pat
Them crafty wildflowers! They make lovely spray of yellow among the trees.
May 25th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous
May 25th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
and wild looks good. Great capture.
May 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wild thing I think I love you 😀
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact