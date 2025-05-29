Sign up
Photo 2231
In the ditch by the roadside...
Until the county mowers come and take them down.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
4th May 2025 10:11am
Tags
spring
,
ditch
,
roadside
,
springtime
,
wildflowers
,
daisy-fleabane
,
intimate-landscape
,
nomowmay-25
,
small's-ragwort
Diana
ace
Beautiful half and half.
May 29th, 2025
Karen
ace
Lovely capture, with the green grass and yellow flowers against the brown. So sorry that the mowers will be removing them, they look really pretty.
May 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen. The mowers keep the ditches pretty clean since we had the flood from Hurricane Joaquin back in 2015. My driveway was a river and the ditches were not draining with all the runoff. We got 23 inches in 18 hours!
May 29th, 2025
