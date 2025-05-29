Previous
In the ditch by the roadside... by marlboromaam
In the ditch by the roadside...

Until the county mowers come and take them down.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beautiful half and half.
May 29th, 2025  
Lovely capture, with the green grass and yellow flowers against the brown. So sorry that the mowers will be removing them, they look really pretty.
May 29th, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen. The mowers keep the ditches pretty clean since we had the flood from Hurricane Joaquin back in 2015. My driveway was a river and the ditches were not draining with all the runoff. We got 23 inches in 18 hours!
May 29th, 2025  
