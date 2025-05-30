Previous
Clasping Venus... by marlboromaam
Clasping Venus...

I've found two types of Venus wildflowers on my patch and this one is Triodanis perfoliata. AKA - Clasping Venus's Looking-glass because its leaves clasp the stem. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1448
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley
Glorious colour and fab details…
May 30th, 2025  
Mags
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
May 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
What a lovely discovery. It's an adventure finding out what grows when you leave it be, eh?
May 30th, 2025  
