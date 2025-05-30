Sign up
Previous
Photo 2232
Clasping Venus...
I've found two types of Venus wildflowers on my patch and this one is Triodanis perfoliata. AKA - Clasping Venus's Looking-glass because its leaves clasp the stem. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1448
30th May 2025
30th May 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6812
photos
150
followers
89
following
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
1877
2231
586
587
1878
2232
588
1879
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
27th April 2025 12:37pm
purple
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
triodanis-perfoliata
,
nomowmay-25
,
clasping-venus's-looking-glass
Beverley
ace
Glorious colour and fab details…
May 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
May 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a lovely discovery. It's an adventure finding out what grows when you leave it be, eh?
May 30th, 2025
