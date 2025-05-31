Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2233
The last of No Mow May...
Time to mow the tall grass so we can see any copperheads that might be lying in wait. However, we keep a few wild patches around and scattered about just for the pollinators.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6813
photos
150
followers
89
following
611% complete
View this month »
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
Latest from all albums
2231
586
587
1878
2232
2233
588
1879
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
2nd May 2025 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
wild-grass
,
tall-grass
,
nomowmay-25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely to see your patch. I think if I had venomous snakes possibly lurking in my long grass, I would mow it too!
May 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
The great thing is…it’ll grow back. I love walking through fields of long grass…
May 31st, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely, time to MOW!
May 31st, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot of the natural grasses. Thanks for showing restraint to help our pollinators and little critters!
May 31st, 2025
Wylie
ace
very pretty grasses
May 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close