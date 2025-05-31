Previous
The last of No Mow May... by marlboromaam
Photo 2233

The last of No Mow May...

Time to mow the tall grass so we can see any copperheads that might be lying in wait. However, we keep a few wild patches around and scattered about just for the pollinators.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
611% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely to see your patch. I think if I had venomous snakes possibly lurking in my long grass, I would mow it too!
May 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
The great thing is…it’ll grow back. I love walking through fields of long grass…
May 31st, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely, time to MOW!
May 31st, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot of the natural grasses. Thanks for showing restraint to help our pollinators and little critters!
May 31st, 2025  
Wylie ace
very pretty grasses
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact