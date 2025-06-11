Previous
A little drawstring tote in progress... by marlboromaam
Photo 2244

A little drawstring tote in progress...

Made of plarn from the odd white plastic shopping bags. Phone shot.

Uploading tomorrow's shots early since it will be a very busy Wednesday morning around here.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Babs ace
Very clever.
June 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.
June 11th, 2025  
