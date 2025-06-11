Sign up
Photo 2244
A little drawstring tote in progress...
Made of plarn from the odd white plastic shopping bags. Phone shot.
Uploading tomorrow's shots early since it will be a very busy Wednesday morning around here.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
21st May 2025 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crochet
,
plarn
,
phoneography
,
drawstring-tote
,
crochet-hook
Babs
ace
Very clever.
June 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
June 11th, 2025
