Photo 2248
Heartwing sorrel...
Another May leftover. Acetosa hastatula - aka Wild Dock, Heartwing Dock, Sourgrass, and Heartwing Sorrel. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1285
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Mags
ace
Mags
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
sourgrass
,
wild-dock
,
heartwing-sorrel
,
heartwing-dock
,
acetosa-hastatula
