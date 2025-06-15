Previous
Heartwing sorrel...

Another May leftover. Acetosa hastatula - aka Wild Dock, Heartwing Dock, Sourgrass, and Heartwing Sorrel. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1285
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
