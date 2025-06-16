Previous
Mom's little garden sign... by marlboromaam
Mom's little garden sign...

Hanging above the Love roses. Image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Kathy A ace
That’s really nice
June 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
@kjarn Thank you, Kathy.
June 16th, 2025  
