Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2250
Love Grandiflora...
That's the name of this rose with lipstick red and creme colored petals.
Uploading tomorrow's images early since I don't know what the morning will bring. A little gum surgery this morning has really zapped me of all my energy. Early to bed and we'll see how it goes.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6847
photos
147
followers
88
following
616% complete
View this month »
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
Latest from all albums
2247
1893
2248
1894
2249
1895
2250
1896
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
9th May 2025 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
bloom
,
rose
,
blossom
,
creme
,
love-rose
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Hope you feel brighter tomorrow. A lovely rose indeed. Sending lots of love across the ocean to you from my corner of England.
June 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely rose , I hope you will feel better by the morning !
June 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you! I'm very appreciative. =)
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl. I sure hope so. =)
June 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.
@beryl Thank you, Beryl. I sure hope so. =)