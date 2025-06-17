Previous
Love Grandiflora... by marlboromaam
Photo 2250

Love Grandiflora...

That's the name of this rose with lipstick red and creme colored petals.

Uploading tomorrow's images early since I don't know what the morning will bring. A little gum surgery this morning has really zapped me of all my energy. Early to bed and we'll see how it goes.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Hope you feel brighter tomorrow. A lovely rose indeed. Sending lots of love across the ocean to you from my corner of England.
June 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely rose , I hope you will feel better by the morning !
June 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Thank you! I'm very appreciative. =)

@joansmor Thank you, Joan.

@beryl Thank you, Beryl. I sure hope so. =)
June 17th, 2025  
