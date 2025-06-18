Previous
Vesta with a touch of impressionism... by marlboromaam
Photo 2251

Vesta with a touch of impressionism...

Rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the silk option.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
So beautiful with the processing.
June 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
June 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautifully done
June 18th, 2025  
