Photo 2252
Moonlight Magic...
Is the name of this rose with the palest lavender petals and a visitor.
Uploading tomorrow's images early since we have another busy morning tomorrow.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6851
photos
147
followers
88
following
Album
Taken
Tags:
purple
flower
bloom
rose
blossom
summer
summertime
pastel
moonlight-magic
pale-lavender
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh , how gorgeous !
June 18th, 2025
Mags
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl.
June 18th, 2025
