Previous
Photo 2254
A very different coleus for me...
Frame filler phone shot.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
6
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6856
photos
147
followers
88
following
617% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
18th May 2025 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
summer
,
summertime
,
coleus
,
phoneography
,
potted-plant
Diana
ace
Such beautiful colours.
June 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
June 21st, 2025
Wylie
ace
an interesting edit of these colourful leaves.
June 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Thank you, Wylie.
June 21st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
June 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A vibrant pink.
June 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
