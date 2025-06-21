Previous
A very different coleus for me... by marlboromaam
A very different coleus for me...

Frame filler phone shot.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
617% complete

Photo Details

Diana
Such beautiful colours.
June 21st, 2025  
Mags
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
June 21st, 2025  
Wylie
an interesting edit of these colourful leaves.
June 21st, 2025  
Mags
@pusspup Thank you, Wylie.
June 21st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely
June 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
A vibrant pink.
June 21st, 2025  
