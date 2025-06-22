Previous
As soon as I turned the camera lens to him... by marlboromaam
As soon as I turned the camera lens to him...

Yeah, he doesn't like to have his picture taken either. My good neighbor. More of a diary shot.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C
I understand as I don't like having my picture taken even if years after I like looking at them :-)
June 22nd, 2025  
Karen
I perfectly understand your neighbour's reaction, I pretty much do the same twisting away or ducking and diving. Nice shot of the trees and driveway.
June 22nd, 2025  
Beverley
Lovely nature though
June 22nd, 2025  
