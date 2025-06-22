Sign up
Previous
Photo 2255
As soon as I turned the camera lens to him...
Yeah, he doesn't like to have his picture taken either. My good neighbor. More of a diary shot.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
3
0
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
24th May 2025 7:50am
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
driveway
,
summer
,
summertime
,
gate
,
neighbor
Corinne C
ace
I understand as I don't like having my picture taken even if years after I like looking at them :-)
June 22nd, 2025
Karen
ace
I perfectly understand your neighbour's reaction, I pretty much do the same twisting away or ducking and diving. Nice shot of the trees and driveway.
June 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely nature though
June 22nd, 2025
