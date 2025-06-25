Previous
Nuttall's thistle... by marlboromaam
Photo 2258

Nuttall's thistle...

Cirsium nuttallii - AKA Coastal Tall Thistle or Nuttall's Thistle. This one grew about eight feel tall and the goldfinches are mad for it! =)

More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3132
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Dorothy ace
How did you get up there? 😊.
June 25th, 2025  
