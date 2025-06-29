Previous
My tiger lilies... by marlboromaam
My tiger lilies...

Surrounded by chicken wire to keep the rabbits from eating them down to their nubs.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Ooo gorgeousness… cheeky rabbits
June 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great idea, they look very happy there.
June 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Last time I grew these, the red lily beetle got them!
June 29th, 2025  
