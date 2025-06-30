Sign up
Previous
Photo 2263
Afterwards...
That is after some mowing and trimming. It will have to be done again soon. Can you see the tall thistle plant on the left that I just let grow?
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
back-yard
Diana
ace
It looks so neat and tidy, a lovely garden.
June 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
June 30th, 2025
Wylie
ace
You should get a good thistle harvest :)
June 30th, 2025
