Afterwards... by marlboromaam
That is after some mowing and trimming. It will have to be done again soon. Can you see the tall thistle plant on the left that I just let grow?
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
It looks so neat and tidy, a lovely garden.
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
You should get a good thistle harvest :)
