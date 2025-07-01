Sign up
Photo 2264
One of the newer buildings...
Across from the parking lot at my cardiologist office. What to do while waiting for your appointment time? Eh... Phone shot.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
11th June 2025 7:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
landscape
,
lawn
,
architecture
,
summer
,
summertime
,
blue-sky
,
shrubs
,
phoneography
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this neat looking building, great weather too.
July 1st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wow.... my next house..... in my dreams 😅😅
Hope your appointment went well and you are okay, lovely lady.
July 1st, 2025
Wylie
ace
Of course, what else?
July 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@casablanca
Thank you! Yes, my usual six-month followup. =)
@pusspup
=)
July 1st, 2025
