Photo 2265
They call it an autumn fern...
I guess because the new fronds come out bronze in color.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6907
photos
146
followers
88
following
620% complete
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
1908
618
2263
1909
2264
1910
2265
1911
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
1st June 2025 8:54am
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
fern
,
summer
,
summertime
,
fronds
,
potted-plant
,
autumn-fern
Wylie
ace
Such pretty fronds
July 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Thank you so much, Wylie.
July 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful greens and light.
July 2nd, 2025
