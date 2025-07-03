Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2266
Meanwhile...
Inside the cardiologist's waiting room, just the three of us with our phones. However, I'm the only one trying to sneak a shot. =)
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6909
photos
146
followers
88
following
620% complete
View this month »
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
Latest from all albums
2263
1909
2264
1910
2265
1911
2266
1912
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
11th June 2025 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
chairs
,
wall-art
,
waiting-room
,
cell-phones
,
medical-office
Babs
ace
Never let a photo opportunity pass you by. Always good to get a sneaky shot
July 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close