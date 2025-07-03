Previous
Meanwhile... by marlboromaam
Photo 2266

Meanwhile...

Inside the cardiologist's waiting room, just the three of us with our phones. However, I'm the only one trying to sneak a shot. =)
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
620% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Never let a photo opportunity pass you by. Always good to get a sneaky shot
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact