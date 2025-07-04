Previous
Dark passion... by marlboromaam
The passiflora incarnata is blooming. They come up from the seeds of last year's fruits and I just let them grow where they will.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Oooh this is so good!!! Pops on black.
One of my favourite flowers. They look almost alien don't they. fav.
so interesting!
Beautiful.
Lovely capture fav!
