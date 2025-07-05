Previous
Morning light in the parking lot... by marlboromaam
Morning light in the parking lot...

I thought it was a nice intimate landscape.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧
I agree, it is lovely
July 5th, 2025  
moni kozi
Lovely light.
July 5th, 2025  
Diana
It's beautiful.
July 5th, 2025  
Lin
So lovely (I want to hug that tree)
July 5th, 2025  
Bucktree
Lovely landscape and beautiful light.
July 5th, 2025  
