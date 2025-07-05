Sign up
Previous
Photo 2268
Morning light in the parking lot...
I thought it was a nice intimate landscape.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
tree
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
morning-light
,
intimate-landscape
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I agree, it is lovely
July 5th, 2025
moni kozi
Lovely light.
July 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
It's beautiful.
July 5th, 2025
Lin
ace
So lovely (I want to hug that tree)
July 5th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Lovely landscape and beautiful light.
July 5th, 2025
