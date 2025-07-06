Previous
A colony of fungi... by marlboromaam
A colony of fungi...

And one I've never seen before.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes.
July 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow that’s really amazing…
July 6th, 2025  
