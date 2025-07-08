Previous
A very fragrant pair... by marlboromaam
A very fragrant pair...

Popping up and out among the rest of the wild plants. Make it particularly hard to weed around them.
Mags

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely pair.
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So beautiful & each one has its own pattern… gorgeous
July 8th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Beautiful
July 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh they are gorgeous.
July 8th, 2025  
