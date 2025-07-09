Sign up
Photo 2272
Midmorning view from the back deck...
We're in the triple digits with the heat index this week. Very muggy with the humidity! Makes it very miserable to stay outside for any length of time.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Mags
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
plants
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
potted
,
back-yard
,
deck-view
