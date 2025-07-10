Previous
New fronds... by marlboromaam
Photo 2273

New fronds...

The autumn fern is doing well in the shade under the maple tree. It seems to love the humidity.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
622% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes, twists and twirls.
July 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact