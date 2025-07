Close Encounters...

Yes, this is another very shameless plug for the song title challenge. I'd really love to see more entries and pics singing the title of your song! Just five days left to get your image up. Come on now - give it a try! https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50881/let-your-image-sing-your-song-with-song-title-117 Remember those five iconic notes? By John Williams - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzZQBVJgbag&list=RDvzZQBVJgbag&start_radio=1 On the other hand, I could tag this for an abstract, or ETSOOI. Uploading early. =)