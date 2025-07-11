Sign up
Previous
Photo 2274
Close Encounters...
Yes, this is another very shameless plug for the song title challenge. I'd really love to see more entries and pics singing the title of your song! Just five days left to get your image up. Come on now - give it a try!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50881/let-your-image-sing-your-song-with-song-title-117
Remember those five iconic notes? By John Williams -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzZQBVJgbag&list=RDvzZQBVJgbag&start_radio=1
On the other hand, I could tag this for an abstract, or ETSOOI. Uploading early. =)
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6925
photos
146
followers
88
following
623% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
blue
,
trees
,
woods
,
abstract
,
song-title
,
on1-effects
,
on1-layers
,
etsooi-166
,
abstract-89
,
ufo-lights
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful! It reminds me batik fabric
July 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. =)
July 11th, 2025
