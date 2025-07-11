Previous
Close Encounters... by marlboromaam
Close Encounters...

Yes, this is another very shameless plug for the song title challenge. I'd really love to see more entries and pics singing the title of your song! Just five days left to get your image up. Come on now - give it a try! https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50881/let-your-image-sing-your-song-with-song-title-117

Remember those five iconic notes? By John Williams - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzZQBVJgbag&list=RDvzZQBVJgbag&start_radio=1

On the other hand, I could tag this for an abstract, or ETSOOI. Uploading early. =)

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C ace
So beautiful! It reminds me batik fabric
July 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. =)
July 11th, 2025  
