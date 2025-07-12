Previous
Just for Kathy... by marlboromaam
Photo 2275

Just for Kathy...

My baby coleus plants I saved popping up in a dead fern pot. @kjarn Per your previous comment. Here ya go. =)
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
623% complete

