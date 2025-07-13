Sign up
Previous
Photo 2276
The Heat Is On...
Just three more days to get your entries into the song title challenge! By Glenn Frey -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRzaB-kwhpI&list=RDTRzaB-kwhpI&start_radio=1
The heat is on, but Ozzie doesn't seem to mind. Image rendered in On1. Just another shameless plug for the song title challenge. =)
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
11
4
2
365 Main Album
29th June 2025 7:36am
fence
summer
summertime
ozzie
song-title
on1-effects
etsooi-166
Bucktree
ace
Perfect title for this hot image. Love the song too.
July 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David.
July 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
A fabulous image and title! I hope it is not that hot ;-)
July 13th, 2025
Lin
ace
This is a great example of how I feel after 3 seconds outside...fabulous processing and a fav for me.
July 13th, 2025
