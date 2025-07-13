Previous
The Heat Is On... by marlboromaam
The Heat Is On...

Just three more days to get your entries into the song title challenge! By Glenn Frey - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRzaB-kwhpI&list=RDTRzaB-kwhpI&start_radio=1

The heat is on, but Ozzie doesn't seem to mind. Image rendered in On1. Just another shameless plug for the song title challenge. =)

13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Bucktree ace
Perfect title for this hot image. Love the song too.
July 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David.
July 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous image and title! I hope it is not that hot ;-)
July 13th, 2025  
Lin ace
This is a great example of how I feel after 3 seconds outside...fabulous processing and a fav for me.
July 13th, 2025  
