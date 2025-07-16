Previous
Impressionist bloom... by marlboromaam
Impressionist bloom...

Image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the silk option.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
July 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Thank you, Susan.
July 16th, 2025  
