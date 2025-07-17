Sign up
Photo 2280
Homeward bound...
After a morning of running errands and grocery shopping. A quick phone shot through the windshield.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6937
photos
146
followers
88
following
Tags
road
trees
clouds
landscape
summer
summertime
windshield
phoneography
curve-sign
Beverley
Wonderful peace and harmony… beautiful place to live.
July 17th, 2025
Brian
So picturesque 😊
July 17th, 2025
Mags
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
@briaan
Thank you, Brian.
July 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Lovely trees welcoming you home.
July 17th, 2025
@briaan Thank you, Brian.