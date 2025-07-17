Previous
Homeward bound... by marlboromaam
Homeward bound...

After a morning of running errands and grocery shopping. A quick phone shot through the windshield.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Mags

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley
Wonderful peace and harmony… beautiful place to live.
July 17th, 2025  
Brian
So picturesque 😊
July 17th, 2025  
Mags
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.

@briaan Thank you, Brian.
July 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely trees welcoming you home.
July 17th, 2025  
