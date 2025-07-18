Previous
The visitor... by marlboromaam
Photo 2281

The visitor...

A broad-winged hawk perched on one of my "totems." I wondered why there were no birdies at the feeders and things were deadly silent. So I looked around and saw it! Had to grab my camera before it could fly off. =)

More about this bird of prey here - https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Broad-winged_Hawk/id
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
624% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
A super capture and lovely feather details.
July 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous visitor.
July 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
@pattyblue Thank you so much, Pat!

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
July 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous what a lovely visitor
July 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great shot of this beautiful visitor! I hope Will chased it away after the photo shoot ;-)
July 18th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful visitor and capture fav!
July 18th, 2025  
Lin ace
Instant fav - awesome capture.
July 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana. He wasn't outside at the time. =)

@ziggy77 Thank you so much, Jo.

@linnypinny Thank you very much, Lin.
July 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact