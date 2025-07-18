Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2281
The visitor...
A broad-winged hawk perched on one of my "totems." I wondered why there were no birdies at the feeders and things were deadly silent. So I looked around and saw it! Had to grab my camera before it could fly off. =)
More about this bird of prey here -
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Broad-winged_Hawk/id
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
8
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6939
photos
146
followers
88
following
624% complete
View this month »
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
Latest from all albums
2278
1924
2279
1925
2280
1926
2281
1927
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd June 2025 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
tp
,
bird-of-prey
,
broad-winged-hawk
Pat
A super capture and lovely feather details.
July 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous visitor.
July 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
@pattyblue
Thank you so much, Pat!
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
July 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous what a lovely visitor
July 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great shot of this beautiful visitor! I hope Will chased it away after the photo shoot ;-)
July 18th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful visitor and capture fav!
July 18th, 2025
Lin
ace
Instant fav - awesome capture.
July 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much, Diana. He wasn't outside at the time. =)
@ziggy77
Thank you so much, Jo.
@linnypinny
Thank you very much, Lin.
July 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana. He wasn't outside at the time. =)
@ziggy77 Thank you so much, Jo.
@linnypinny Thank you very much, Lin.