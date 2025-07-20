Previous
A pot of zinnias... by marlboromaam
Photo 2283

A pot of zinnias...

Phone shot rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the silk option.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011. To edit, I will use the new On1 Raw on my new...
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is a dreamy capture. Lovely composition too.
July 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty
July 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.

@onewing Thank you, Babs.
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact