Previous
Photo 2285
Impressions on verbena...
Macro phone shot rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app. Uploading early since it will be another busy morning tomorrow.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
blooms
,
purple
,
flowers
,
macro
,
summer
,
summertime
,
verbena
,
phoneography
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
July 21st, 2025
