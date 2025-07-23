Previous
Impressionist rendered plants... by marlboromaam
Impressionist rendered plants...

Another phone shot rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the silk option.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Karen ace
That's a pretty rendering - particularly the front plant.
July 23rd, 2025  
Brian ace
Love the result
July 23rd, 2025  
