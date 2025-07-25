Previous
Last of the potted plant renderings... by marlboromaam
Last of the potted plant renderings...

Phone shot rendered in the AI Impressionist painter app.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo… love your shed
July 25th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Nice
July 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
July 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
July 25th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice editing.
July 25th, 2025  
