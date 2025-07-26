Sign up
Photo 2289
Gabrielle reflection...
A few minutes to play with one of last year's phone shots.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
6955
photos
146
followers
88
following
627% complete
View this month »
Tags
reflection
,
statue
,
summer
,
summertime
,
gabrielle
,
angel
,
garden-art
,
phoneography
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statue
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sweet
July 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you.
July 26th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Lovely sculpture and a beautiful reflection.
July 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb…beautiful gentle reflections…
July 26th, 2025
