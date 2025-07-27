Previous
Multiplicity... by marlboromaam
Photo 2290

Multiplicity...

Will's image rendered in the Kaleidacam app.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
627% complete

Beverley ace
Sooo cool… wouldn’t it be lovely to have two Wills…
July 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley. LOL! One is enough. I doubt I could handle two or more at my age.
July 27th, 2025  
Wylie ace
This Is a little disorientating
July 27th, 2025  
