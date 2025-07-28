Sign up
Photo 2291
Art deco sculpture...
Bought somewhere in France during the early 60s by my mom. She's so lovely and graceful. More info about her tomorrow.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
6959
photos
147
followers
88
following
627% complete
Views
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd July 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
bronze
,
french
,
art-deco
