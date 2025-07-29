Previous
On the base by her feet...
On the base by her feet...

OEILLET Par. Ch. Ruchot.... After several online searches I was able to find a little information about this sculpture.

Par. Ch. Ruchot refers to the French sculptor, Charles Ruchot (1871-1954), who was known for his Art Nouveau pieces cast in bronze or spelter. He was active in the late 19th century to early 20th century. His subjects often depicted figures in flowing robes. OEILLET likely refers to the foundry that cast or finished the piece.

A frontal view of this sculpture will come tomorrow along with an online photo of where she could originally be found in her day.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Beverley
It’s really very very beautiful … I look forward to tomorrow 😀
July 29th, 2025  
Kathy A
This is what I found

The image shows a bronze sculpture titled "ŒILLET" (meaning
Carnation), created by Charles Ruchot.
Artist:
Charles Ruchot (1871-1954), a French sculptor known for his allegorical and mythological works.
Subject:
The name "Œillet" suggests the sculpture likely depicts or is inspired by a carnation flower, possibly in an allegorical form.
Material:
The sculpture is made of bronze with a patinated finish.
July 29th, 2025  
Diana
How fascinating, she sure is special!
July 29th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Knowing a little more about her makes it even more special.
July 29th, 2025  
Lin ace
A great capture and thanks for the narrative - I love learning new things every day.
July 29th, 2025  
Mags
@kjarn Thank you, Kathy! I really appreciate the info, much better than what I found!

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@rontu Yes, and my mother had to have known. =)

@linnypinny Thank you, Lin.
July 29th, 2025  
Bucktree
Lovely piece and interesting history.
July 29th, 2025  
