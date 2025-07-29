On the base by her feet...

OEILLET Par. Ch. Ruchot.... After several online searches I was able to find a little information about this sculpture.



Par. Ch. Ruchot refers to the French sculptor, Charles Ruchot (1871-1954), who was known for his Art Nouveau pieces cast in bronze or spelter. He was active in the late 19th century to early 20th century. His subjects often depicted figures in flowing robes. OEILLET likely refers to the foundry that cast or finished the piece.



A frontal view of this sculpture will come tomorrow along with an online photo of where she could originally be found in her day.