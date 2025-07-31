Sign up
Previous
Photo 2294
On a wet cloudy day...
The last day of July. Very muggy and hot, but we got a little rain before the crack this morning. =)
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
Latest from all albums
2291
1937
2292
1938
2293
1939
2294
1940
Tags
trees
,
cloudy
,
landscape
,
summer
,
concrete
,
summertime
,
statues
,
ivy
,
fairies
,
fay
,
muggy
Corinne C
ace
Impressive tall trees. Beautiful colors too.
We have the same weather here.
July 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
July 31st, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Very impressive. The trees look extra huge.
July 31st, 2025
Brian
ace
Splendid 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 31st, 2025
