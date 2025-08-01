Sign up
Previous
Photo 2295
He's so bored...
It's been way too hot for us to play outside. Soon, Will - soon. I hope... Phone shot.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Joan Robillard
ace
Two hasn't been running around much. Mostly she tries to find the best spot for the AC. Our August is supposed to be delightful weather. Hope you have some too.
August 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of your relaxed Will.
August 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
August 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I’d wondered how Will was doing in this heat. We’ve cooled off so hope you will too. My St. Bernard much preferred Michigan weather to Georgia where he was born and lived a couple of years.
August 1st, 2025
