Photo 2297
Sunrise under the pin oak tree...
Steamy out here in the sticks.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
4
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
sunlight
leaves
summer
summertime
tp
pin-oak-tree
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
really appealling lighting in this, very uplifting
August 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you very much. =)
August 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous composition and capture with beautiful light!
August 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much, Diana.
August 3rd, 2025
