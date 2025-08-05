Let sleeping dogs lie...

What Google says about this proverb... "Geoffrey Chaucer was one of the first to put this notion into print, in Troilus and Criseyde, circa 1380, although the belief itself may well be much older.

At this point I ought to mention the 18th century British politician Sir Robert Walpole. ‘Let sleeping dogs lie’ is frequently associated with or even attributed to Walpole and the proverb is many times mentioned in print as being his motto."



Uploading tomorrow's post early since it will be one of those very busy mornings tomorrow. Image rendered in the KaleidaCam app with text added in On1. I don't know if this counts as quote, but I thought I'd throw my proverbial hat in for this challenge.