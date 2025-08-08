Previous
Peaceful back-yard reflections... by marlboromaam
Peaceful back-yard reflections...

Similar shot uploaded last month. I played around with this one. It's a bit scary and reminds me of the hurricane in 2015 that brought us 23 inches of rain in 18 hours.
Mags

Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Beverley
You’ve done a great job… the reflections are dreamy and beautifully hazy. That’s a scary amount of water I hope that never happens again.
August 8th, 2025  
