White crepes in the rain... by marlboromaam
White crepes in the rain...

And such a lovely scent. I've often wondered why the white ones have a scent and the pink, purple and watermelon red ones do NOT.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

That looks beautiful with the raindrops.
August 9th, 2025  
That's so very pretty
August 9th, 2025  
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@casablanca Thank you.
August 9th, 2025  
