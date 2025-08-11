Sign up
Photo 2305
Wet thistle bloom and buds...
Uploading tomorrow's image early since we have a busy morning ahead.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
6987
photos
148
followers
88
following
631% complete
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2302
1948
2303
1949
2304
1950
2305
1951
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
12th July 2025 6:24am
bloom
,
wet
,
thistle
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
buds
,
nuttall's-thistle
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is really nice on black.
August 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
August 11th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
White thistle? Unusual.
August 11th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
this comes up on my garden app as a Canadian Thistle! Think about the Scotch thistle- exactly the same but a different colour!
August 11th, 2025
