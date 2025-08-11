Previous
Wet thistle bloom and buds... by marlboromaam
Photo 2305

Wet thistle bloom and buds...

Uploading tomorrow's image early since we have a busy morning ahead.
11th August 2025

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
LManning (Laura) ace
This is really nice on black.
August 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.
August 11th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
White thistle? Unusual.
August 11th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
this comes up on my garden app as a Canadian Thistle! Think about the Scotch thistle- exactly the same but a different colour!
August 11th, 2025  
