Photo 2309
Charm and grace...
Mom's little statue after a few edits in On1. Phone shot.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
6
4
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
6995
photos
147
followers
88
following
632% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
sculpture
,
art-deco
,
art-nouveau
,
phonography
,
on1-effects
,
on1-layers
,
charles-ruchot
KV
ace
Lovely edit… she looks so wistful and elegant.
August 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
This is soo gentle soo French and I soo Love it!
I’m inspired to play & edit … I’ll check out On1
These many years I just take photos…I feel inspired to have a go
August 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you very much, KV.
@beverley365
Thank you so much, Beverley. It's worth every penny and you own it. No subscription required. =)
August 15th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful delicacy to this edit fv!
August 15th, 2025
Kate
ace
Nice editing to create such an artful result
August 15th, 2025
Karen
ace
Great result - gorgeous pinks and soft texture.
August 15th, 2025
