Charm and grace... by marlboromaam
Photo 2309

Charm and grace...

Mom's little statue after a few edits in On1. Phone shot.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
KV
Lovely edit… she looks so wistful and elegant.
August 15th, 2025  
Beverley
This is soo gentle soo French and I soo Love it!
I’m inspired to play & edit … I’ll check out On1

These many years I just take photos…I feel inspired to have a go
August 15th, 2025  
Mags
@kvphoto Thank you very much, KV.

@beverley365 Thank you so much, Beverley. It's worth every penny and you own it. No subscription required. =)
August 15th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful delicacy to this edit fv!
August 15th, 2025  
Kate
Nice editing to create such an artful result
August 15th, 2025  
Karen
Great result - gorgeous pinks and soft texture.
August 15th, 2025  
